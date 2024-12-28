Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Disco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DSCSY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 84,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,035. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Disco has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.84 million during the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 29.12%. Analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

