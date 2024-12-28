dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.62 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 85.10 ($1.07). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.13), with a volume of 166,272 shares.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £266.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.62.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

