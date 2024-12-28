Electroneum Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $54.06 million and approximately $443,556.30 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000485 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

