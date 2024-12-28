Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in December

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

