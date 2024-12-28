EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, an increase of 413.9% from the November 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 848.0 days.
EQB Stock Performance
EQB stock remained flat at $68.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. EQB has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $78.50.
EQB Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.