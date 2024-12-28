EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, an increase of 413.9% from the November 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 848.0 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock remained flat at $68.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. EQB has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

