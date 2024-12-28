ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $19.43. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 7,676 shares.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

