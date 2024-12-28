ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.73 and traded as high as $19.43. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 7,676 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $195.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
