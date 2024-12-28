Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the November 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Free Report ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.24% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVAX

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.