First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.80% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

