First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.07. 263,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 822,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.