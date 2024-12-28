Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 69,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 67,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

