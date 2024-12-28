GateToken Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Billion (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $21.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.88 or 0.00016790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00006881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,708,982 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 88,707,927.10490716 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 15.59603066 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $28,190,713.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.