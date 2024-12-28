Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 46,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 312,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

