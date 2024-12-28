Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Global X Guru Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Free Report) by 14,285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

