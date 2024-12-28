Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $440.33 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $440.33 million and approximately $116.62 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,421 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,421.033924. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.43664257 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $133,143,900.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

