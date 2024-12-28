goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$219.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$163.57 on Monday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$150.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$171.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Eubanks sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.58, for a total value of C$316,051.56. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

