GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Down 47.4% in December

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance
BABX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $32.72.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
