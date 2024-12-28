GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Down 47.4% in December

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BABX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $32.72.

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

