Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

GSBC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $700.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.65. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,300.80. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,352.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,009 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

