Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $3.96 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.
