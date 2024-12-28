Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $3.96 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

