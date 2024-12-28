Head-To-Head Analysis: Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) vs. PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -227.52% -404.92% -112.55% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and Adaptive Medias, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.86%. Given Adaptive Medias’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Medias is more favorable than PSQ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and Adaptive Medias”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $18.74 million 9.26 -$53.33 million ($1.26) -3.96 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Summary

PSQ beats Adaptive Medias on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

