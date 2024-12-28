Head-To-Head Review: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 1.77% -44,660.04% 2.94% AMEN Properties 52.71% 39.63% 32.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and AMEN Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.99 billion 5.13 $184.23 million $0.36 290.89 AMEN Properties $3.68 million 7.20 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 0 6 1 3.14 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $131.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Iron Mountain pays out 794.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

