Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (HCVI) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s peers have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A $6.40 million -9.90 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors $1.04 billion $78.37 million 36.56

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A -12.75% -14.82% Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Summary

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI peers beat Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

