Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $483,964.91 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $483,964.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,019.97. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

