Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $12.62. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 738 shares changing hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

