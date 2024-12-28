Hoppy Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Hoppy has a market cap of $33.58 million and $3.33 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hoppy has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,175.65 or 0.99833237 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,821.42 or 0.99457730 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00008261 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,318,361.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

