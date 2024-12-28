HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 291.9% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBCW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 2,788,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

