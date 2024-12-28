HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 291.9% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
NASDAQ HUBCW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 2,788,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUB Cyber Security
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.