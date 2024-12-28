Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,439. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

