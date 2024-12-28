Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of IGTA stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,439. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.
About Inception Growth Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inception Growth Acquisition
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.