Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of LUCYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,832. Innovative Eyewear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

