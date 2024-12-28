Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Innovative Eyewear Price Performance
Shares of LUCYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 3,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,832. Innovative Eyewear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Eyewear
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.