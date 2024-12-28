Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CFO Buys 85,778 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CFO Georgios Terzis acquired 85,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $49,751.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,812.54. The trade was a 13.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.56. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.