Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CFO Buys 85,778 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CFO Georgios Terzis acquired 85,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $49,751.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 727,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,812.54. The trade was a 13.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cosmos Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.56. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
About Cosmos Health
