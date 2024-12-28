Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,328.88. This trade represents a 29.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $131,440.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $33.28 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 143.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 896,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

