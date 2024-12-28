Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells 12,570 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 210.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
