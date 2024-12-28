Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells 282 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $12,661.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,141.70. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Paula Green sold 860 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $64,656.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Paula Green sold 5,519 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $246,147.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $43,928.92.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $3,302,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

