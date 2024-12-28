Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Intchains Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICG traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 609,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,384. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $559.22 million, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.
About Intchains Group
