Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intchains Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICG traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 609,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,384. Intchains Group has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $559.22 million, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

