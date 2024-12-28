Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Insiders have acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

