Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.77. 36,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 57,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.