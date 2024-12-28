Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 142,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 6,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,087. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.2876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

