Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,263,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,113,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

