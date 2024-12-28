Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 62.8% in December

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the November 30th total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.15. 1,693,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.89. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

