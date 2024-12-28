Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 62.8% in December

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the November 30th total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQM traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.15. 1,693,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.89. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
