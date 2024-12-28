Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Sells $34,099.20 in Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,624.10. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.

On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $50,318.10.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Invivyd Price Performance

IVVD stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. Invivyd, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invivyd by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invivyd by 66.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

