Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Mithu Bhargava Sells 8,263 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.90, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,479,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.