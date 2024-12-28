iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USCL stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.