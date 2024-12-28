iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Declares Dividend of $0.27

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2656 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA IVVB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 13,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,029. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86.
iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile
