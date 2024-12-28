JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 1,285.0% in December

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 1,285.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 9.9 %

JCSE opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

JE Cleantech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

