Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and traded as low as $19.29. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 768 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

