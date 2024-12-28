John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.82. John Wood Group shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 4,050 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

About John Wood Group

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

