JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBREGet Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.98. 5,648 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.