JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.98. 5,648 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

