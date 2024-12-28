Jupiter Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.94 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $69.94 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,302.72 or 0.99869215 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,869.34 or 0.99410251 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Jupiter Token Profile
Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.
Jupiter Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars.
