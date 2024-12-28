Jupiter Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.94 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $69.94 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.81115515 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 567 active market(s) with $86,184,339.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

