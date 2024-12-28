Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 488,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 147.20%. The business had revenue of $695.78 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.