KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in December

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj Price Performance

KNYJY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.