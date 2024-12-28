KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 2,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.34% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

