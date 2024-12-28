Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 3,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.
About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
